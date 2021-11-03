Odell Beckham Won't be With Team Rest of Season Per Report

Per a report from Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the team Odell Beckham would no longer be with them for the rest of the season.

As the fallout from Tuesday's trade deadline continues, Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report is reporting that head coach Kevin Stefanski told the team in a meeting that Odell Beckham Jr. won't be with the team for the rest of the season.

In his press conference, Stefanski told the media he hasn't spoken to Beckham in the past 24 hours and general manager Andrew Berry is speaking with his agent, which did not sound great.

If the reporting is true, the reason Stefanski hasn't talked to Beckham is that he's simply moving on without him. Telling the team forces them to adjust to this reality and figure out how motivated they are to push through and find a way to win the game Sunday.

Even if there were players that were sympathetic to Beckham's feelings, he may have pushed too far when his father and LeBron James seemingly made choreographed posts on social media that were not exactly flattering for the team.

Beckham had to know this was a battle he was going to lose and may have felt empowered to continue as a result. If the team were to release him, they'd end up eating the remaining salary for this year minus whatever another team would give him. Without enough interest from other teams to make a trade, Beckham now has to see what the Browns choose to do with him. Should he be activated, the Browns would pay him, but he couldn't go anywhere.

