Odell Beckham Jr Reached Out To Cam Newton To Congratulate Him After Signing With The New England Patriots

BrandonLittle


Cam Newton is back in the NFL after signing with the New England Patriots, Sunday evening. The former MVP will have a chance to compete for the starting position right away, going to battle against Jarrett Stidham. Former Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Brian Hoyer is on the roster as well, it’s unclear if he stays on the roster. If Hoyer does, it would likely be if Stidham is the starter and needs a journeyman to lead on.

Current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Newton have been working out often as of recent. Beckham even lobbied teams to sign Newton as he remained on the free agent market after nine years with the Carolina Panthers. Multiple videos have surfaced of the two working out his offseason.

Josina Anderson sent out a tweet that she has talked to Beckham since the news of Newton signing. Beckham told Anderson that he “just told him congrats, he’s been working hard & god has his back”. Number 13 went on to add that he is “praying that all his hard work pays off”. Referring to the injuries that Newton has fought through in recent years, hoping that the hard work to get better and improve his game will pay off.

Just yesterday Beckham sent out an Instagram post, with audio from the Joker movie voicing over the twos workout. The recent workouts from the two have been rather intense, maybe even showing NFL teams that Newton is ready to be back on the field. 

