Odell Beckham Posts Jogging Video On Instagram

Posting a video on his Instagram of himself jogging, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has updated everyone on his progress from his ACL injury.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham posted a video to his Instagram showing him jogging on the treadmill in the latest update on his recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25th.

Recoveries from torn ACLs have advanced significantly in recent years, but so much of it comes down to enduring pain to push through the rehab exercises. Beckham has always been a borderline fanatic when it comes to training and workouts, which likely contributed to the groin issue he suffered ahead of the 2019 season, so it's hardly a surprise to see him pushing so hard through the injury.

Not even three months since the surgery, Beckham is ahead of schedule and looks like he will be ready for the Browns offseason program. He's not sprinting. He's not cutting yet, which will be the final step in his rehab as well as just trusting it. Nevertheless, Beckham is doing everything he can to remove doubt that his health will be a reason for the Browns to be concerned about his viability for the 2021 season.

With the NFL likely to have another season with pandemic style rules when it comes to the offseason, this year will almost certainly feature more players organized workouts than last season did. Still, Beckham looks like he could be able to be start really working with Baker Mayfield when it gets to July and August ahead of the season if that's the route the team chooses to pursue.

Beckham continues to be a tantalizing weapon that has flashed, but not fully popped with the Browns the way that was envisioned when he was acquired from the New York Giants in that landmark trade. The good news is Beckham is doing everything he can to be ready.

