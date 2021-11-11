Odell Beckham Jr. Heading To Los Angeles To Join Rams

The next destination for Odell Beckham Jr. is now known. The receiver will go to California and play with the Rams.

Recently the Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. That move fit the past of the Rams, a team who really likes to exchange draft picks for proven players. Los Angeles is now adding another proven player in Odell Beckham Jr., without the use of a draft pick.

According to multiple sources around the NFL, Beckham Jr. is heading to play for the Rams. The Rams are 7-2 and in contention to be one of the very best teams in the NFL. Los Angeles is currently in second place in the NFC West behind the Arizona Cardinals.

This move for Beckham Jr. makes sense off the field. Beckham Jr. is a celebrity figure and will fit right in out in Southern California. Whether it is fashion, commercials or even a movie - Beckham Jr. will have opportunity there off the field. Whether he takes those opportunities could be determined on how long he is with the Rams and what they accomplish.

Cooper Kupp is having a monster season with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball. Kupp has 1,019 yards on the season and Robert Woods has added another 556 yards. At best, Beckham Jr. will be the second option.

DeSean Jackson recently departed from the Rams after not getting the ball a ton. To make the move to Los Angeles, Beckham Jr. has to be confident it works out.

For the time being it is a one-year deal and Beckham Jr. will get a chance to prove himself to the league again. There is a chance for him to cash-in next season. Cleveland Browns do not play the Rams this season and would not play each other unless it was in the Super Bowl.

Browns’ safety and former Rams player John Johnson III weighed in on the news, “I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp, even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game. So, obviously, Odell’s a big name and he’s going to want that attention as well. It will be interesting.”

Johnson having played for the Rams knows how the offense works over there. So, it’ll surely be interesting to see how it pans out.

