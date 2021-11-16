Odell Beckham Jr. Says Release From Cleveland Was Crazy and Never Intentional

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters prior to Monday Night Football and reportedly was not up to talk much about his release from Cleveland. There are not a ton of details out there on how the whole thing went down and there may never be.

“Every detail of it was crazy and it was never intended,” Beckham Jr. told Salters of ESPN.

Beckham is likely pointing toward the events that took place prior to his release from the Browns. From his fathers ranting to the Lebron James Tweet. The feud spilled out into social media and got pretty ugly. Still, Beckham Jr. delivered a hand written letter to Cleveland on Twitter.

Beckham Jr. told Salters that he enjoyed his time in Cleveland. Beckham also said that he does not blame anyone for the happenings, it kind of just happened.

On the first offensive play with the Los Angeles Rams the former Browns’ wide receiver was targeted for a short five yard reception. Later that drive Matthew Stafford targeted Beckham Jr. deep on a pass that look forced. The pass was intercepted and led to a San Francisco 49ers score.

Beckham Jr. was noted to only be able to have one practice with the Rams prior to Monday Night Football.

