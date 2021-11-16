Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Odell Beckham Jr. Says Release From Cleveland Was Crazy and Never Intentional

    Beckham Jr. opens up briefly about his release from Cleveland.
    Author:

    Odell Beckham Jr. spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters prior to Monday Night Football and reportedly was not up to talk much about his release from Cleveland. There are not a ton of details out there on how the whole thing went down and there may never be.

    “Every detail of it was crazy and it was never intended,” Beckham Jr. told Salters of ESPN.

    Beckham is likely pointing toward the events that took place prior to his release from the Browns. From his fathers ranting to the Lebron James Tweet. The feud spilled out into social media and got pretty ugly. Still, Beckham Jr. delivered a hand written letter to Cleveland on Twitter.

    Beckham Jr. told Salters that he enjoyed his time in Cleveland. Beckham also said that he does not blame anyone for the happenings, it kind of just happened.

    Read More

    On the first offensive play with the Los Angeles Rams the former Browns’ wide receiver was targeted for a short five yard reception. Later that drive Matthew Stafford targeted Beckham Jr. deep on a pass that look forced. The pass was intercepted and led to a San Francisco 49ers score.

    Beckham Jr. was noted to only be able to have one practice with the Rams prior to Monday Night Football. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    E99092C6-C78E-448A-9C39-1B17F56564E2
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Says Release From Cleveland Was Crazy and Never Intentional

    19 seconds ago
    Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
    News

    Dolphins Sign Andrew Billings to Practice Squad

    2 hours ago
    4EA3C289-368E-4060-867B-711D446AD361
    Featured Content

    Where The Cleveland Browns Must Improve Or The Season Is A Wash

    6 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) draws a penalty for a late hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Mayfield Day to Day with Knee, A.J. Green in Concussion Protocol

    8 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) runs with the ball while Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) gives chase during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns No-Show vs. Patriots

    Nov 14, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) draws a penalty for a late hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Baker Mayfield on Status for Lions: "We'll see."

    Nov 14, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Browns Thoroughly Humiliated by Patriots

    Nov 14, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Troy Hill Carted Off on Stretcher Against Patriots

    12 hours ago