Ohio's Own, NFL Legend Don Shula Passes Away At Age 90

Pete Smith

The NFL learned it had lost one of its most iconic figures upon hearing the news that Don Shula passed away Monday morning. Shula was the ultimate football coach and his impact on the game touched three different generations. From the buttoned up, picture of excellence that coached Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colt in the 1960s to the laid back, always dignified, grandfatherly coach that led the Miami Dolphins into the 90s, Shula, the living embodiment of class. He entered the league with one all-time great quarterback in Otto Graham and finished with another in Dan Marino.

Shula's 327 wins, the undefeated season in 1972, which has never been matched, the NFL Championship and two Super Bowls he won, all started in Grand River, Ohio in 1930. Shula attended John Carroll University and played the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Shula helped to establish what has become one of the most famous football legacies when it comes to coaching at John Carroll, which continues to have a network of coaches, executives and athletic directors flourishing at all levels of the game of football.

While any number of people will always know Shula for what he did in cities like Baltimore and Miami, the state of Ohio will always know Shula as someone who loved the state he was born in until the very end, staying connected to it throughout his life. An NFL man his whole life, starting in Cleveland in 1951, Shula was a part of the league until 1995, when he retired at age 65, spanning four decades. 

In 1997, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, finishing his career where it started; in Northeast Ohio.

NFL Cancels International Games For 2020, Its Impact On Cleveland Browns

The NFL announced on Monday that it was cancelling the international games for the 2020 season, which included games in Mexico and England. The Cleveland Browns had a chance to be one of the teams slated to play in London this year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Nick Harris, C Washington

The Cleveland Browns used the 160th pick in the NFL Draft to select Nick Harris, center from Washington. His skill set, both athletically and in terms of what he's done on tape suggest he can be a long term center option.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Way Too Early Mock Draft Provides The Cleveland Browns An Interesting Prospect

With the dust clearing from the 2020 NFL Draft, the natural reaction is to skip to the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately start handing out players projected to come out that year. Keith Hanson of TheMMQB has done just that and the Cleveland Browns get an interesting weapon.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan

With their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver from Michigan. And though he could end up being a really nice role player, the odds of him being more than that are against him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Teases Idea Of Playing Offense; He Should

On a video he released on social media, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett showed off his incredible strength and athleticism jumping on a stack of plyoboxes while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield about playing offense. He should play offense.

Pete Smith

Bill Barnwell Names Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To be Moved

ESPN's Bill Barnwell picked a player from each team in the NFL most likely to be traded or released now that the 2020 NFL Draft is completed. For the Cleveland Browns, he picked a defensive back.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Harrison Bryant, TE FAU

The Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A jack-of-all trades type, Bryant is an interesting prospect that could be a nice player for the Browns. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Hollywood Higgins Changing Numbers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins announced he was going back to his college number this season, via his Twitter account. He will wear 82 this season.

Pete Smith

Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton after nine seasons.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive Draft Review: Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, the linebacker out of LSU with the second of their two third round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Phillips has a chance to be a solid starting linebacker in the NFL and there are a number of reasons why.

Pete Smith