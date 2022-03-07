Skip to main content

Oklahoma to dedicate statue to Baker Mayfield at spring game

Oklahoma will honor Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield at their spring game on April 23rd.

Baker Mayfield won a Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma and was one of the best quarterback in their program history. Now, the university has announced it will dedicate the Heisman statue to the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

April 23rd, during the spring game, Oklahoma will dedicate the statue to Mayfield.

Mayfield was the quarterback at Oklahoma from 2015-2017 and passed for 12,292 yards, while throwing for 119 touchdowns.

“It's humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park,” Mayfield said. “I can't wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football."

The Oklahoma spring game will be held Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

