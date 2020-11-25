SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Olivier Vernon AFC Defensive Player Of The Week, Browns Made Correct Move

BrandonLittle

Without Myles Garrett opposite of him, Olivier Vernon stepped up to the plate and had his best game in a Browns uniform. The NFL announced that Vernon is the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for this past week.

Vernon had three sacks, a safety, five tackles and a pass defended against the Philadelphia Eagles in bad weather. In just this one game Vernon more than doubled his sack total, which sits at five on the season now. There was not expected to be much of a pass rush without Garrett if last year was any hint while he served his suspension. Vernon proved to be that wrong helping the team total five sacks against the Eagles.

It was just a few months ago that many wanted the Browns to bring in Jadeveon Clowney, who ultimately signed with the Titans. Cleveland dodged a bullet there as Vernon out performed Clowney’s season thus far in just one game. Clowney is yet to produce a sack this season and has less tackles for a loss. Both players have struggled with some health, but Vernon has been the much better player on the 2020 season. Cleveland made the right move by keeping him around.

2941AE2F-F68D-4EE1-A2AD-2B3E560D2649

This kind of game could be huge for Vernon going forward, he will again be without Garrett opposite of him - so Cleveland will rely on his pass rush. If the Jaguars do anything right, it may be throwing some double teams Vernon’s way after his game last week.

Cleveland likely loses Vernon this year and goes younger at the defensive end position through the draft, barring any short term deal to bring him back. For the time being, Vernon is playing well and making himself some money anywhere he will be playing next year. This is Vernon’s first player of the week award since 2013, a big deal for him. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in their week eleven matchup. Live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Options For Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future

Amid discussion about how the Cleveland Browns should approach Nick Chubb for a potential contract extension, there are multiple approaches the team can take and they have larger ramifications than simply keeping Chubb or not.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Dealing With Injuries, COVID-19 Issues Amid Thanksgiving Holiday

The Cleveland Browns are juggling some injury and COVID-19 related issues as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided some details in his press availability.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Will Go With Mike Glennon Against Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are opting to go with Mike Glennon as their quarterback against the Cleveland Browns over rookie Jake Luton.

Pete Smith

Browns Place Joe Jackson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Have Some Business To Take Care Of For A Wildcard Bid

The Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and everything they want to accomplish this season remains ahead of them, though it could get tricky.

BrandonLittle

Browns Denzel Ward Expected To Miss Time With Calf Strain

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward suffered a calf strain and will miss a few weeks.

Pete Smith

Denzel Ward Getting MRI On Calf

Monday, it was announced that corner Denzel Ward would undergo an MRI on his calf.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Ruled Out Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns confirmed that Myles Garrett will be out against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to the positive COVID-19 test he had on Friday.

Pete Smith

Browns Foiled in Third Attempt to Claim Takkarist McKinley, This Time By Raiders

In their third attempt to claim pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, the Cleveland Browns were foiled by the Las Vegas Raiders who jumped ahead of them in waiver priority due to their loss Sunday.

Pete Smith