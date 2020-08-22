Optimism on Browns Injury Front

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns practiced in shells and welcomed back Nick Chubb, who didn't miss a beat. Myles Garrett practiced on Friday, but only participated in individual drills. On Saturday, he was in on team drills and looked fantastic.

There were also some updates on a couple players that suffered significant injuries in Mack Wilson and Kevin Johnson.

Johnson has been released from the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver. It turns out that he didn't really notice it when it happened and basically finished practice before ending up at University Hospitals to get checked out by doctors.

After being arguably one of the more impressive players in practices to this point, Johnson's status is being listed as week to week, which is the best case scenario given the nature of the injury. A more serious laceration could've required surgery and had a substantial recovery time.

Although the status is week to week, it's probably going to be a few weeks, perhaps a month before Johnson's going to be ready to go full speed. The treatment for the injury typically involves really limiting one's movement and can include strict bed rest to ensure the injury can heal.

It looked like Wilson suffered a significant knee injury when his knee hyper-extended. Per Jake Trotter of ESPN, while they are still waiting for the swelling to go down before they can truly know, it's looking less likely that Wilson will need surgery.

Wilson would still likely miss between six to eight weeks, which could see him return around week three to six. The issue for the Browns is he's not eligible for the PUP list and short term injured reserve isn't available until the season starts as shown by the roster gymnastics the team performed with Drew Forbes last year.

It's not really an issue now, but that would mean that when the Browns reduce their roster down to 53, they will have to carry Wilson, leaving them with one less healthy body.

David Njoku did not practice on Saturday. He was on the side watching. Nothing apparent was wrong with him. The team announced it was due to a wrist injury.

Donovan Peoples-Jones went to the locker room during the special teams period of practice. Per the team, it was due to the heat.

Center Casey Dunn left practice with a foot injury.

Larry Ogunjobi and Damion Ratley missed practice with ongoing groin issues. Linebacker Robert McCray was unable to practice as a result of an eye injury. KhaDarel Hodge was excused from practice for a personal reason.