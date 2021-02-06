Packers to Hire Joe Barry As Defensive Coordinator Over Browns Chris Kiffin Among Others

The Green Bay Packers are going to hire Los Angeles Chargers assistant head coach Joe Barry to be the team's defensive coordinator, getting the job over a field of candidates that included Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin.

The Chargers had opted to go with a new head coach, moving on from Anthony Lynn, so Barry's future was in limbo. He's been a defensive coordinator with both the Detroit Lions as well as Washington, so he offered experience.

Former Brown and current Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard withdrew his name from contention on Friday, opting to stay with the Badgers.

Kiffin had an opportunity to interview for the Packers job, which is good exposure, but it does mean the Browns should be cleared to return the same coaching staff for the 2021 season as the Browns had intended.

Myles Garrett was an All-Pro and along with Olivier Vernon, combined for 21 sacks on the season. Unfortunately, since Vernon suffered a ruptured Achilles' in week 17. That means the faces on the defensive line will be changing, possibly getting younger, so Kiffin should have some new pieces to mold and work with.

The team will get back Jordan Elliott coming back for his second year after a promising rookie debut. Kiffin will have the opportunity to continue to show he warrants a future promotion as the Browns try to build a defense that can contend for the Super Bowl.

