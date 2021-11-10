Packers’ DaVante Adams Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Join Team, Takes Shot at Browns

The star receiver for the Green Bay Packers vouches for OBJ while taking shot at Cleveland Browns.

Davante Adams was not shy on Wednesday when talking about the potential addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are currently known to be in on the former Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver.

“My hopes are up there pretty high,” Adams said on the possible addition.

Adams sort of took a shot at the Browns as well. The star receiver said the Packers could get him more production than the one catch Beckham Jr. had in his final game with Cleveland.

“I know what his mindset is, based on what he just came from, he’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point. He had one catch for like six yards in his last game. I can guarantee you, we can get him more than that over here”.

It is known by now that the break-up between the Browns and Beckham Jr. simply was caused by the connection between Mayfield and OBJ not working.

“So as long as he’s good with two catches for 12 yards, we should be straight,” Adams said jokingly to reports.

On the season Adams has 786 yards and is averaging 98.3 yards per game. There is no question that Beckham Jr. will take a back seat to the star Adams. He may be a nice addition that can take pressure off of him.

It won’t hurt that the two would have one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has seen slinging them the ball. With Rodgers at the helm there is enough touches for everyone.

