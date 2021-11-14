Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Damien Harris Out Against Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to Play

    The Cleveland Browns aren't the only team dealing with running back limitations as the New England Patriots will be without their starter Damien Harris, but are expected to have Rhamondre Stevenson available.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns are going to be down three running backs against the New England Patriots, but the Patriots will not be at full capacity either as their leading rusher Damien Harris is out due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson, the team's second back, also recovering from a concussion, is expected to play according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Stevenson has carried the ball 35 times for 136 yards and a touchdown on the season. Brandon Bolden, the third option may need to contribute as well. Harris accounts for 56.9 percent of the team's rushing attack, but none of their other backs have had many opportunities to get going.

    By contrast, the Browns third back D'Ernest Johnson, who's chiefly contributed in one game against the Denver Broncos, has more rushing yards than Stevenson on the season.

    Read More

    There is a stark difference in the effectiveness of the Patriots and Browns running game. The Browns are averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 160.8 yards per game compared to 3.9 and 106.8 for the Patriots.

    The Browns have been one of the top rushing defenses this season, so if they can limit Stevenson's contributions, they can force rookie quarterback Mac Jones to beat them. The Patriots may take a similar approach, trying to force quarterback Baker Mayfield to beat them without the benefit of a running game keeping them on schedule.

    Both teams are seeking their sixth win as they look to assert themselves in their respective divisional races.

    READ MORE: Browns Presented with Golden Opportunity Against Patriots

    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs as Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Damien Harris Out Against Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to Play

    just now
    Midseason Check in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
    Featured Content

    Midseason Check-in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

    1 hour ago
    May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Activate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Waive Andrew Billings

    20 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns RB Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Out Against Patriots

    Nov 12, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Presented with Golden Opportunity Against Patriots

    Nov 12, 2021
    Browns Secondary Play Bolsters Team Ceiling
    Featured Content

    Browns Secondary Play Bolsters Team Ceiling

    Nov 12, 2021
    Recent Extensions Cement Cleveland Browns Commitment To Offensive Philosophy
    Featured Content

    Recent Extensions Cement Browns Commitment To Offensive Philosophy

    Nov 12, 2021
    26D1347F-4FAC-4CE5-B48C-6B2964466C0E
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Heading To Los Angeles To Join Rams

    Nov 11, 2021