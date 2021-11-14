Damien Harris Out Against Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to Play

The Cleveland Browns aren't the only team dealing with running back limitations as the New England Patriots will be without their starter Damien Harris, but are expected to have Rhamondre Stevenson available.

The Cleveland Browns are going to be down three running backs against the New England Patriots, but the Patriots will not be at full capacity either as their leading rusher Damien Harris is out due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson, the team's second back, also recovering from a concussion, is expected to play according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Stevenson has carried the ball 35 times for 136 yards and a touchdown on the season. Brandon Bolden, the third option may need to contribute as well. Harris accounts for 56.9 percent of the team's rushing attack, but none of their other backs have had many opportunities to get going.

By contrast, the Browns third back D'Ernest Johnson, who's chiefly contributed in one game against the Denver Broncos, has more rushing yards than Stevenson on the season.

There is a stark difference in the effectiveness of the Patriots and Browns running game. The Browns are averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 160.8 yards per game compared to 3.9 and 106.8 for the Patriots.

The Browns have been one of the top rushing defenses this season, so if they can limit Stevenson's contributions, they can force rookie quarterback Mac Jones to beat them. The Patriots may take a similar approach, trying to force quarterback Baker Mayfield to beat them without the benefit of a running game keeping them on schedule.

Both teams are seeking their sixth win as they look to assert themselves in their respective divisional races.

