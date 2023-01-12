Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis 'on Road to Recovery'

Peyton Hillis has received good news in terms of his recovery with the latest update coming from his girlfriend, Angela Cole.

Now a week since Peyton Hillis rescued his children from drowning, putting himself in peril, his situation has improved. According to reports, Hillis, who was unconscious with concerns about his lungs and kidneys, has recovered to the point where he is longer on a ventilator and is 'on road to recovery'.

Details are still few and far between. The hope is that they have stabilized, Hillis has responded to treatment and will be able to make a full recovery, but no one has confirmed that to this point.

After saving his children from drowning near Pensacola, Florida on January 5th, he had to be life flighted to a nearby hospital. His kids are fine and the concern is entirely on his health.

On January 9th, a report surfaced that doctors were calling his kidneys a serious concern.

This latest update, now three days later, came from his girlfriend, Angela Cole via Instagram.

"A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he's still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day."

What a ways ahead of him means is unclear, but the notion that the former Arkansas Razorback and Cleveland Browns running back is recovering is certainly welcome news for his family and anyone else concerned.