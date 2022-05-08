Skip to main content

Philadelphia Eagles Hiring National Scout From Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are losing their national scout to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will receive a promotion.

Cleveland Browns will have to replace their national scout, as Charles Walls is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles. Walls will be the new Director of Player Personnel for the Eagles, per Kimberly Martin of ESPN.

Walls was an area scout with the Green Bay Packers before Cleveland hired him in the 2020 offseason. Walls spent seven seasons with the Packers, five of them were spent scouting college players.

Before that, Walls was a graduate assistant at Old Dominion University, which is where he went to college at. Walls was an early hire for general manager Andrew Berry. Interestingly enough, he was hired around the same time as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is now a General Manager with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cleveland continues to employ minorities and it has given them bigger opportunities in the league. This is another example of a person getting a promotion within the league, after working with the Browns.

It is not yet known who the Browns will promote to national scout, it will likely be a regional scout already with the team.

