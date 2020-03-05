BrownsDigest
Eagles Letting Jason Peters Hit Free Agent Market. Could Browns Be Interested?

Pete Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles and left tackle Jason Peters have mutually decided to have the 11-year veteran test the free agent market. Neither side is ruling out the possibility that they will ultimately work out a deal down the road, but for the moment, Peters will get to test free agency for what could be the final time in his career before he gets inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. The Cleveland Browns need tackle help and Peters offers a number of benefits the team might be interested in adding beyond the fact he's a veteran left tackle and they currently don't have one.

Peters is a benefit in the locker room and a model of how to be a professional beyond his talent. He's not exactly a dream fit for the wide zone scheme the Browns want to run, but it's not to say he can't do it. It's just not a natural fit. Years in the NFL and countless injuries have sapped some of his remarkable athleticism coming out of Arkansas where was a tight end before he was a tackle.

And that is one of the risks that comes with Peters. While he may be the toughest man on the planet, given the amount of major injuries he's not only sustained but played through, it does seem to happen a lot as of late. He seems more machine than man as it seems he goes to the sideline, the trainers inform him what he did to himself and then he heads back to the field. Knees, shoulders, his back. Peters has done it all and played through it all. The fear with that is there's no way of knowing which will be the one that takes him down in a fashion like what happened with Joe Thomas.

Peters is 38 years old and weighs around 330 pounds. The Browns, who are looking for offensive tackles with movement skills, may not want to look to Peters to address their left tackle position. He could theoretically offer a stop gap as they draft options to move toward the future to make sure the position is covered. He is still Jason Peters, which is a capable left tackle to protect Baker Mayfield's blind side.

The Eagles are moving toward a future with Lane Johnson and last year's first round pick Andre Dillard as their tackles. They also have one of the oldest rosters in the league, so if they do move on from Peters, it helps them get younger.

The Browns could take a look at Peters, but they won't be the only team that does and he's still likely to command a decently sized contract given the market and the desperation among teams to address the position. The bottom line is it isn't a great fit for the scheme and other teams are likely to be more aggressive in their pursuit. Peters is an interesting option for the Browns, but it seems like an unlikely one.

