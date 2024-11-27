Steelers' Mike Tomlin Bluntly Responds to Star WR's Browns Jab
Following the Cleveland Browns' thrilling, snow-filled win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens fired a massive shot at the Browns, essentially saying that Cleveland only won because of the weather conditions.
Well, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickens' comments, and he offered a rather diplomatic response.
"I am not going to add color to (his players') comments," Tomlin said of Pickens and every other Steelers playe (via Chris Adamski of Trib Live). "Their thoughts and feelings are their own. I don't want them to be robots and want them to say what they want to say."
So while Tomlin didn't endorse Pickens' remarks, he didn't exactly rebuke them, either. And that's perfectly understandable given that he wants to defend his player.
Of course, Pickens' jab at Cleveland was certainly a case of sour grapes, and it was surely even more influenced by his scuffle with cornerback Greg Newsome on the final play of the game.
Pickens logged just four catches for 48 yards in the affair, representing his lowest yardage total since Oct. 6.
On the season overall, the 23-year-old has caught 52 passes for 776 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
For the Browns, the Week 12 triumph represented somewhat of a candle in a cave. It has been an absolutely dreadul campaign in Cleveland, with the Browns sitting at 3-8 in spite of entering the season with darkhorse Super Bowl expectations.
Not only did Cleveland defeat its hated rival, but running back Nick Chubb scored the game-winning touchdown, putting the cherry on top of what was a magical evening.
The Browns will face the Steelers again on Dec. 8.