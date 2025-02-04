Potential Trade Destinations for Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett
A nightmare scenario has started unfolding for the Cleveland Browns. Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade and seems to be motivated to found his way out of the organization.
While a standoff could begin, as the Browns don't want to trade Garrett, it could end up being a losing battle.
Garrett coming to this point is a big deal. He has remained very committed to Cleveland throughout his career. To come out and publicly request a trade, he has to have his mind completely made up.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett had another big year. He racked up 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Once again, he was one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL.
All of that being said, assuming Cleveland ends up being forced to trade Garrett, where could he end up?
Green Bay Packers
One team that jumps off the charts as a potential trade suitor is the Packers. Green Bay is a piece or two away from a Super Bowl. Garrett could very well end up being that piece.
In 2024, the Packers were badly needing a better pass rush. They have built a nearly elite defense. Adding Garrett would take them to the next level and give them a much better chance at a championship.
New England Patriots
Next up, the Patriots have to be included on this list. They need a better pass rush as well and they also happen to have the most cap space in the NFL. New England also holds the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Trading Garrett to the Patriots for the No. 4 pick would give the Browns the No. 2 and No. 4 picks in the draft. That would have to be of interest to Cleveland. It's not a guarantee that New England would offer that selection, but it certainly seems possible.
Denver Broncos
How about throwing in a young up-and-coming team onto the list? Garrett being traded to the Broncos would be a very intriguing scenario.
Denver ended up making a run to the playoffs behind the stellar play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos are expected to be aggressive. Making a move for Garrett would be as aggressive as it can get and he could take their defense to an elite level.
Washington Commanders
At the beginning of the 2024 season, no one would have guessed that the Commanders would be in the NFC Championship Game. That is exactly what ended up happening.
Jayden Daniels has finally given Washington the elite franchise quarterback that it has been searching to find. They seem primed to keep winning moving forward. Garrett would be a perfect addition to take the defense up a notch and help support the elite offense that the Commanders have put together.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns, Myles Garrett Trade Situation Could Get Ugly
MORE: Browns Pushed to Make Bold Move with Nick Chubb
MORE: Browns Predicted to Make Stunning NFL Draft Trade with Raiders
MORE: Browns GM Makes Bold Statement About Cap Space