Video Released By Players Including Browns Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Demands Meaningful Action From NFL

Pete Smith

Save for a team like the Green Bay Packers, the NFL as a whole has largely been pretty underwhelming in terms of statement or actions in light of the unrest in the country. A collection of players put together a moving video, which includes Cleveland Browns receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham demanding the NFL take a meaningful stand and admit failings from the past.

These players are demanding the NFL first to listen to the players, consider what would happen if they were one of the victims of this type of violence. They tell the NFL what they want to hear from them when it comes to systematic oppression in this country and they insist they aren't going away.

As protests continue after the murder of George Floyd, Colin Kaepernick's name has come up since this is exactly the issue he was protesting when he initially sat in 2016. He later shifted to taking a knee after receiving advise from former Green Beret and NFL players Nate Boyer.

When Kaepernick was finally asked about why he was kneeling during the national anthem, he said he didn't feel it represented him, because of the inequality in this country as it related to the treatment of minorities. He specifically cited police brutality, which is at issue in the murder of Floyd. The NFL blackballed him and de-platformed him, not because of what he was saying, but what he was doing. He took control. The NFL wouldn't allow that.

There are a number of notable players in this video, including Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot and Tyrann Mathieu but one of them is the quarterback of the reigning Super Bowl champions who is recognized as the best in the league currently in Patrick Mahomes. That makes this far more difficult for the NFL to simply ignore and if this video suggests anything, it's that it won't be the last time players are heard from on this matter.

This is only the latest act by players on the Cleveland Browns trying to make a difference as the country has an important conversation regarding civil rights in America. Myles Garrett has spoken out and tried to help victims of violence financially while Beckham and Landry have using their platforms to speak out and fight for justice. This video is only the latest example.

Beckham made a passionate plea on the subject via his Instagram account. Landry has been speaking out not only on Twitter but in a meeting with the team. Given how strongly he and Beckham have been speaking, this should not come as any surprise. It is, however, their most powerful statement.

