Prospect X Identity Revealed And Where He Ended Up, Plus Did I Get It Right?

Last year, the Cleveland Browns drafted Drew Forbes out of Southeastern Missouri State in the sixth round. It was revealed that he was in fact prospect X. This year, Sports Illustrated did it again, selecting another day three sleeper prospect to be prospect X and before it was revealed, I took a shot at guessing who it would be.

It was revealed that prospect X this year was Matt Cole, a receiver and return threat from McKendree University (and yes, I had that). Cole did not get selected in this year's NFL Draft, but he's already been signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins, receiving a $12,000 signing bonus.

As it turns out, the Cleveland Browns did send someone to McKendree's campus to scout Cole on September 24th. They were one of 20 NFL teams that visited McKendree University to get a look at Cole in the last year.

For the Wildcats this past year, Cole caught 43 passes for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 939 yards accounted for 38.1 percent of the team's receiving yards for the season. Cole also returned a kick and punt for touchdowns this past season. His punt return just came on eight returns for the year, helping his average to be a ridiculous 26 yards per return. His average on kickoff returns was 27.2.

Additionally, one of the aspects that helped Cole get drafted was his ability on special teams coverage. He had 11 solo tackles last year. So Cole offers a receiver, returner and potential gunner in the NFL and the Miami Dolphins were able to sign him and will see what they can do for him.