Prospect X Identity Revealed And Where He Ended Up, Plus Did I Get It Right?

Pete Smith

Last year, the Cleveland Browns drafted Drew Forbes out of Southeastern Missouri State in the sixth round. It was revealed that he was in fact prospect X. This year, Sports Illustrated did it again, selecting another day three sleeper prospect to be prospect X and before it was revealed, I took a shot at guessing who it would be.

It was revealed that prospect X this year was Matt Cole, a receiver and return threat from McKendree University (and yes, I had that). Cole did not get selected in this year's NFL Draft, but he's already been signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins, receiving a $12,000 signing bonus.

As it turns out, the Cleveland Browns did send someone to McKendree's campus to scout Cole on September 24th. They were one of 20 NFL teams that visited McKendree University to get a look at Cole in the last year.

For the Wildcats this past year, Cole caught 43 passes for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 939 yards accounted for 38.1 percent of the team's receiving yards for the season. Cole also returned a kick and punt for touchdowns this past season. His punt return just came on eight returns for the year, helping his average to be a ridiculous 26 yards per return. His average on kickoff returns was 27.2.

Additionally, one of the aspects that helped Cole get drafted was his ability on special teams coverage. He had 11 solo tackles last year. So Cole offers a receiver, returner and potential gunner in the NFL and the Miami Dolphins were able to sign him and will see what they can do for him.

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri

With the 88th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle out of Missouri. He is a player with the ability to impact the run and pass, could be a really nice player for the Browns.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns Agree To Re-Sign Hollywood Higgins To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins to a one-year deal.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Baltimore Ravens Agree To Deal With OL D.J. Fluker

The Baltimore Ravens saw an opportunity and signed guard D.J. Fluker after the Seattle Seahawks released him early this week.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Grant Delpit, S LSU

After swapping picks with the Indianapolis Colts, giving up a fifth round pick, so they could pick Jonathan Taylor, the running back from Wisconsin, the Cleveland Browns used the 44th pick in the draft to select safety Grant Delpit from LSU, arguably the best in the class. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jedrick Wills Jr, OT Alabama

With the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the first pick for general manager Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle from Alabama. This takes a thorough look at the pick from a number of different angles.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Pick Up Fifth-Year Options For Myles Garrett, David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have picked up fifth-year options for Myles Garrett and David Njoku, the two first round picks remaining for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Draft Picks Announcing Jersey Numbers

The Cleveland Browns draft picks that were selected over the weekend are starting to announce the jersey numbers they are planning to have at this point. Some could change, but it seems like the players announcing them are pretty satisfied at this point.

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns have completed the 2020 NFL Draft. Andrew Berry, the youngest general manager in the league at 33-years old, completes the first of what could be many over the course of his career.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Stop Trying To Write Off David Njoku

Multiple times this offseason, Cleveland Browns moves involving tight ends have almost immediately focused on David Njoku and his status with the team. They shouldn't.

Pete Smith