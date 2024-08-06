Quinton Jefferson Has "Never Seen Anything Like" New Browns Teammate
Quinton Jefferson is one of the newest additions to the Cleveland Browns defense, but he is certainly not new to the NFL. At 31 years old, the veteran is entering his ninth year in the league and has spent time with several other franchises during that time.
What Jefferson expressed when speaking with the media on Tuesday was that he has "never seen anything like" his new star teammate, Myles Garrett.
"He's a freak. I mean, I've been around some special guys," declared Jefferson. "A guy that big, moving that fast, can bend like he can and not only is he a freak but he's intelligent. Super high football IQ... he was like made in a lab."
It seems difficult to make the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year sound even more impressive, but Jefferson has managed to do it. Cleveland fans are no stranger to witnessing how special Garrett truly is every single game and season.
Last year, Garrett led the team in sacks with 14. He also added 42 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.
Over the course of Garrett's seven seasons with the Browns, he has 305 total tackles, 88.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. If Garrett can remain healthy in 2024, then the star pass rusher has an excellent shot at topping 100 career sacks this year.
Not only is Myles Garrett something Jefferson has not seen with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets, but both players are striving for something that neither have yet attained. That would be a Super Bowl ring.
Jefferson and Garrett will both be looking to make significant impacts on the defensive line as the Browns strive to achieve greatness in the 2024-2025 season.