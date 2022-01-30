Report: Raiders Hiring GM, Coach Combo the Browns Passed on

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have spent two seasons with the team. Soon the duo will be heading into their third season. This did not always look like the likely outcome for the Browns to hire. In fact, according to a report the Las Vegas Raiders are eying the head coach and general manager duo the Browns passed on.

Cleveland was very interested in Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach. McDaniels has been with the Patriots since 2012 as the team’s offensive coordinator. Browns heavily looked at McDaniels to lead their team into it’s next phase, but decided to go with Kevin Stefanski. It ended up being the right choice for the Browns, all signs point toward.

Browns were looking at Dave Ziegler to be their next general manager before landing Berry. Ziegler has been with the Patriots in various roles from player personnel to the scouting department. Ziegler is a good football mind that has worked closely with Bill Belichick in New England.

The hires aren’t set in stone yet, but all signs point toward the Raiders signing these two. Las Vegas is heading in a new direction post John Gruden era, that starts with a new general manager and head coach.

