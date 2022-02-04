Skip to main content
Raiders Request to Interview Browns Assistant For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing one Cleveland Browns assistant for their open offensive coordinator job.

Cleveland Browns could soon be looking for a new tight ends coach. Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview Browns assistant Drew Petzing, according to a report.

Raiders recently hired Josh McDaniels from the New England Patriots organization, to be their next head coach. McDaniels is an offensive minded coach, who is now looking to add an offensive coordinator to the staff.

Petzing has an IVY league background with stops at Harvard and Yale early on in his coaching career. The current Cleveland assistant was with the Browns in 2013, before spending 2014-19 with the Minnesota Vikings franchise. Petzing just completed his second year with Cleveland and third overall.

Petzing worked with some talented tight ends in Cleveland between David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. The improvement of Njoku and Bryant this year stand out. It will be interesting to see if the interview leads to a hire for Petzing.

