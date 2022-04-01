Raiders Sign Former Browns Quarterback Nick Mullens

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens is heading to Las Vegas, first reported by Mike Garafolo. Mullens will compete for the backup job behind starter Derek Carr.

Mullens will compete for the backup job with another former Browns quarterback, Garrett Gilbert. The two will battle it out for the first chance in after Carr.

Mullens spent one season with the Browns, after being in San Francisco for three seasons. Much of the season Mullens was kept on the Browns’ practice squad. There was an instance where Mullens had to start one game, where he went 20-for-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown pass.

It will likely be a one-year deal for Mullens, who has proven to be a capable backup in the league. This puts Cleveland in an interesting spot because they may need a backup if Deshaun Watson is suspended.

Mullens would have been a backup that knows the system, much like Case Keenum did. Jacoby Brissett will handle any starter duties if/when Watson is suspended. Cleveland could draft a quarterback later in the draft to mold into a backup, or grab another free agent if they need to do so.

In the mean time, this is another good opportunity for Mullens to find a place to stick.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

