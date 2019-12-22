Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it's believed that the Cleveland Browns front office spoke to wide receiver Odell Beckham about his future with the team, which played a role in his comments this week about staying in Cleveland. It's important to note that Beckham had previously said he didn't want to be anywhere else, but was accused of being vague. This time, he said it multiple times, in a number of different ways to get his point across.

On the one hand, it's good that the Browns have told Beckham they are committed to him, though unless general manager John Dorsey were to be replaced, that seemed to be a given. After all, he made the expensive trade to acquire Beckham, which had produced little return due to a combination of a sports hernia and ineffectiveness in the passing game as a whole.

Perhaps that is what Beckham needed to hear, though a re-worked contract with more guaranteed money wouldn't hurt his feelings. There are those that believe that Beckham is saying what he needs to in order to get by at this point and he still wants to be traded, but he understands it's out of his control.

Beckham professes a love for playing with his longtime friend Jarvis Landry for the first time since the two played at LSU. Obviously, being traded would make that impossible. For the moment, the Browns and Beckham are on the same page with a critical offseason ahead that could truly determine whether Beckham or most anyone else wants to be a part of the Browns organization.

Josina Anderson of ESPN is also reporting that Beckham will see a core specialist January 13th to evaluate his injury, give him one of several opinions before proceeding on a course of action.