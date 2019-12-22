BrownsMaven
Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it's believed that the Cleveland Browns front office spoke to wide receiver Odell Beckham about his future with the team, which played a role in his comments this week about staying in Cleveland. It's important to note that Beckham had previously said he didn't want to be anywhere else, but was accused of being vague. This time, he said it multiple times, in a number of different ways to get his point across.

On the one hand, it's good that the Browns have told Beckham they are committed to him, though unless general manager John Dorsey were to be replaced, that seemed to be a given. After all, he made the expensive trade to acquire Beckham, which had produced little return due to a combination of a sports hernia and ineffectiveness in the passing game as a whole.

Perhaps that is what Beckham needed to hear, though a re-worked contract with more guaranteed money wouldn't hurt his feelings. There are those that believe that Beckham is saying what he needs to in order to get by at this point and he still wants to be traded, but he understands it's out of his control.

Beckham professes a love for playing with his longtime friend Jarvis Landry for the first time since the two played at LSU. Obviously, being traded would make that impossible. For the moment, the Browns and Beckham are on the same page with a critical offseason ahead that could truly determine whether Beckham or most anyone else wants to be a part of the Browns organization.

Josina Anderson of ESPN is also reporting that Beckham will see a core specialist January 13th to evaluate his injury, give him one of several opinions before proceeding on a course of action.

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Preview, Inactives

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread, face off against the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the best team in the league right now. The Ravens are trying to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, get revenge for their week four defeat in Baltimore.

Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced a roster move on Saturday, promoting defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad to the active roster. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room for him.

Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The idea that the fate of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens could come down to the result of the game against the Baltimore Ravens would signal a poor evaluation process. The Browns either believe Kitchens is their head coach or they don't, regardless of the result Sunday.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.