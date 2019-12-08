Browns
Rapoport: Odell Beckham Has Sports Hernia, Which Would Explain A Lot

Pete Smith

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been dealing with a sports hernia this season, which will require surgery to properly address. Beckham simply hasn't been the player the Browns were hoping he would be this season and this would be a major reason for that decline.

Beckham has been on the injury report, basically the entire season, with a groin injury, which was clearly this hernia. He has missed or been limited in a lot of practices as a result. Beckham has made some incredible plays this season, but something hasn't been right with him. The injury is remarkably painful to deal with, even just getting through daily life.

On some level, this is a relief. It explains so much about decisions made during games and the season in general. Beckham has been used almost as a decoy at times, creating opportunities for Jarvis Landry. This would be somewhat logical, given the injury.

Freddie Kitchens has received substantial criticism about his inability to maximize Beckham, since he's arrived in Cleveland. It was one reason that some felt he wasn't capable of being the head coach of the team. With this news, it helps explain the actions of Kitchens and it's interesting that this has been going on for months and this is the first mention of the situation.

This also provides significant hope for 2020. A healthy Beckham should be substantially better for the Browns, for Baker Mayfield. He's still on pace for 1,000 yards this season, which is impressive considering the circumstances. There's so much more ability in there with him and combined with other issues, such as the injury to David Njoku, it provides reason to believe the team will bounce back in a major way next season.

Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, giving defensive back Robert Jackson that designation to make the roster space to account for him. Njoku will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell Beckham Clarifies Statement That Shouldn't Require Clarification

Pete Smith
Friday morning, Odell Beckham tweeted that he wasn't unhappy in Cleveland, that he never said he was. This came on the heels of Beckham saying Thursday there's nowhere else he'd rather be, which still had people suggesting he was vague about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Injury Report Out, Robert Jackson Out, Eric Murray Doubtful, Many Questionable

BrandonLittle
Cleveland Browns injury report listed, multiple players questionable, one out and one doubtful.

Browns Must Maximize Beckham in Final 4 Games

Pete Smith
A major reason for the Cleveland Browns struggles in 2019 has been their inability to maximize Odell Beckham. With four games remaining that should be a primary focus.

Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Over The Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle
A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to become victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

Pete Smith
Despite saying he wouldn't rather be anyone else, Cleveland Browns wide receiver is being accused of vague based on comments he made during his media availability on Thursday. While there is a side that is vague, it's not Beckham.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

Browns Offensive Line: How Did They Get Here?

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a major source of discussion because it's had a huge impact on the fortunes of the 2019 season. How the Browns got here and where this thing is going are the two questions that are natural, given the results this year compared to a better product last season

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

Chris Smith's Ending in Cleveland Not a Happy One, But the Browns Aren't the Bad Guy

Pete Smith
Releasing defensive end Chris Smith was not a popular move by the Cleveland Browns because of the tragic circumstances involved the mother of his infant child. The Browns may appear heartless, but they aren't the bad guys in this situation.