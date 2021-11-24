Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Troy Hill Among Players Back at Browns Practice Wednesday

    The Cleveland Browns welcomed back a number of players to practice on Wednesday while the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was able to participate fully after missing their last game with an undisclosed illness.
    The Cleveland Browns welcomed a handful of players back on Wednesday as they prepare for their first of two matchups with the Baltimore Ravens, but the most pleasant surprise was corner Troy Hill, who was last seen stretchered off the field against the New England Patriots.

    Hill went to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a sprained neck. Reserve corner A.J. Green cleared concussion protocols and also returned to practice. They joined running back Kareem Hunt and offensive Jack Conklin, who were both designated to return from injured reserve so they could participate.

    Quarterback Baker Mayfield participated in walk throughs and was planning to practice, but ended up watching practice from the side, only doing a few things as he continues to deal with multiple issues. The injury report now lists a groin injury rather than a knee.

    Last week, Mayfield was held out of practice Wednesday, but was a full participant both Thursday and Friday. He intends to play against the Ravens.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Malik Jackson (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

    Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson was back as a full participant in Ravens practice after missing their game against the Chicago Bears with an undisclosed illness. Marquise Brown was also out against the Bears, but was limited with a thigh injury.

    Calais Campbell, arguably the best defensive lineman on the team, missed practice with a concussion. His running mate Brandon Williams was limited with a shoulder injury and edge rusher Justin Houston was kept out for rest.

    The Ravens were without three corners including Anthony Averett (thigh), Chris Westry (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (neck).

    Both of these teams are dealing with a significant number of injuries leading up to a pivotal matchup. The Browns can look forward to their bye afterward while the Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 2
