Ravens RB Justice Hill Tears Achilles'

The Baltimore Ravens have another running back for the season according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, as he's reporting that Justice Hill tore his Achilles'. The team also worked out a handful of running backs to fill the vacancy including Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman.

Hill joins J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game, as both will be out for the season, leaving the Ravens pretty lean at the position. They still have Gus Edwards, who is likely to be the team's most utilized running back this year as well as Ty'Son Willliams, but this offense requires a number of backs to be able to function consistently.

So much of their offense is based around the running game and being able to execute mesh fakes with quarterback Lamar Jackson in order to create uncertainty and numbers advantages.

The Ravens have been savaged by injuries this training camp and preseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Every single position missed time, including Jackson, though not for injury reasons.

The Ravens open their season with the Las Vegas Raiders on the road for Monday Night Football and then have to turn around and host the Kansas City Chiefs in week two. The injury situation at running back could provide additional challenges offensively when they are hoping they can start getting players back healthy.

Instead, they are now reeling from yet another season-ending injury and trying to find a replacement on short notice to fill the void.

