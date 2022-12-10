Skip to main content

Ravens Waive a Running Back, Will get J.K. Dobbins Back Ahead of Browns Rematch

JK Dobbins is expected to be activated off of the injured reserve for the Baltimore Ravens. The team waived Mike Davis in a corresponding move.

When the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play next weekend, Baltimore will have its starting running back J.K. Dobbins back on the field. According to a report, the Ravens are waiving running back Mike Davis to bring Dobbins off of the injured reserve.

Injuries have only allowed Dobbins to play in four games this season after a breakout rookie season where he had 805 rushing yards at six yards a pop. Dobbins is the best pure running back the Ravens have, and the best runner on the team outside of Lamar Jackson. Getting Dobbins back will improve the team significantly once Jackson is out there and healthy.

David had just eight runs for 18 yards in his time with the Ravens. The Ravens simply have a plethora of running backs ahead of him.

Browns take on Dobbins and the Ravens Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning... Drive

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) tackles Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

By Pete Smith
7CA12AA8-CE86-44F9-A339-E9180B9901B6
News

Joe Burrow on What Makes the Browns Defense Different: 'They Have Myles Garrett'

By Brandon Little
DD83CE7E-FCBE-4587-80BC-D2D29A2FAF5C
News

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

By Staff Report
BDE9DBFA-DDEA-4A52-8742-C46A46DB983D
News

Bengals Make Injury Decisions on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst Before Browns Game

By Brandon Little
D9E197EB-11D6-40DE-843B-D597364CF2EB
News

Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game

By Brandon Little
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) knocks the ball out of the hand of New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) to force a fumble in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

By Brandon Little
2764D1FB-3633-47C7-899B-BA4F777C5CBA
News

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive

By Brandon Little
F2373C67-BAA1-49B4-A8DE-F3A206AF9198
News

Bengals Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard on Injury Report Prior to Browns Game

By Brandon Little