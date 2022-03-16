Skip to main content

Report: Baker Mayfield prefers Indianapolis Colts as trade destination

If the Cleveland Browns quarterback is going to be traded, he wants to land with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report.

If Baker Mayfield is not playing with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield would prefer to land with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report.

This comes about as the Browns are interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Colts recently traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and are on the look for a quarterback. They could take a chance on Mayfield for a a season, then if he would work out, he gets extended.

If not the Colts will take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Colts received a second and a third round pick for Wentz, the Browns would be looking for something similar back at least.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

B83D861D-43BD-43A9-80C8-5659A454B333
News

Report: Texans have an accepted offer in place with Browns, amongst other teams

By Brandon Little58 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns receive NFL Draft pick for Vikings hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Start of Free Agency

By Pete Smith3 hours ago
Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Browns Release C J.C. Tretter

By Pete Smith9 hours ago
Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates an interception during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Houston Texans signing former Browns safety M.J. Stewart

By Brandon Little9 hours ago
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trading LB Mack Wilson to Patriots for EDGE Chase Winovich

By Pete Smith12 hours ago
201C970D-AD15-43D7-9516-CF745EB45AA6
News

Browns to meet with QB Deshaun Watson today

By Brandon Little13 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Terms with Former Jacksonville Jaguars DT Taven Bryan

By Pete SmithMar 14, 2022