Report: Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers could happen very soon

The NFL Draft is rolling on and neither the Seattle Seahawks nor Carolina Panthers have drafted a quarterback. That alone keeps both teams alive as possible landing spots for Baker Mayfield. According to a report, the Browns could trade the former No. 1 overall pick tonight or tomorrow.

This is not pressing news, as it has been rumored before the draft. But, it looks to be heating up. The NFL has made it known what they think of this draft class, in regards to the quarterback position. Halfway through the second round and just one quarterback has been drafted.

Longtime Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith shared a video, talking about how he heard the Panthers could be making a move for Mayfield. Smith didn’t like the idea, but it is a step up from Sam Darnold — even if it is not a huge one.

Browns added draft picks in the third and fourth rounds. They could potentially add a pick with Mayfield, just to take on less of the money. That is an option that could get them a higher pick back as well.

Options are out there in terms of where Mayfield will land. It is now just a matter of time until Mayfield is no longer a member of the Browns.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!