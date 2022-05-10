According to a report, there’s a chance that Jarvis Landry could be staying in the AFC North.

There is a chance that Jarvis Landry could be staying in the AFC North, after all. It won’t be Cleveland, but the Baltimore Ravens have interest in Landry, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens recently made a splash trade during the 2022 NFL Draft, by trading Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Baltimore needs another receiver added to the room, perhaps pairing them with Rashod Bateman.

Cleveland cut Landry back on March 14, the LSU product was scheduled to make $15.1 million during the 2022 season. It was his final year in his contract with the Browns, there was no guaranteed money left, and it was never going to work.

It would be interesting to see the Browns having to go up against Landry twice a year. In the first matchup against Baltimore last season, Landry had his best game of the season. The former pro bowler caught six passes for 111 yards.

Landry finished the 2021 season with 570 yards in 12 games. Cleveland looks to be intrigued with the cheaper and younger option, David bell.

Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace are other options for the Ravens — Mark Andrews is of course the top option at tight end. Landry makes sense for the Ravens, a potentially nice fit with the Ravens if it comes to fruition.

