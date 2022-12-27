Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a rarity on Christmas Eve when he did not start against the New Orleans Saints. Due to disciplinary reasoning, Garrett was held out of the first drive against New Orleans, while Chase Winovich filled in for him.

Garrett missed a practice last week, due to what is now known as an illness. First reported here, it was a miscommunication between Garrett and the team. The star pass rusher did not properly notify the team. It is not often you see star players being disciplined for something that perhaps is simple, but it could be more about building the culture, and setting an example.

Garrett holds himself to a high standard, as do those around him. He's called out his teammates this season, then went on to have a multi-sack game. That's who he is, he expects a lot out of himself along with his peers.

This seems like a non-factor as Garrett played the rest of the way against the Saints. With two games left, Garrett sits at 13.5 sacks.

