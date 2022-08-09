According to a report, there is a chance that kick returner and wide receiver Jakeem Grant misses the year.

Unfortunate news has struck Berea. According to a report, the Browns fear that return specialist/wide receiver Jakeem Grant has suffered a significant injury.

It looks to be a torn Achilles for Grant, who signed with the Browns as a free agent this past offseason. This is an obvious blow for the Browns, and will likely hurt the special teams more than anything. On paper at least, Grant was going to be the best returner the Browns have had since the days of Joshua Cribbs.

Cleveland had Grant working in the slot as well, where he could have been an interesting part of this offense. Grant’s speed is game-breaking when he gets into open space, but now that likely won't be seen in Cleveland this fall.

Grant signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the Browns. Cleveland is going to have to replace Grant as a returner, perhaps it opens the door for Anthony Schwartz or Donovan Peoples-Jones again.

