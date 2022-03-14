Skip to main content

Report: Browns have done homework on pass rusher Za’Darius Smith

Cleveland Browns are looking for their next pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett. Za’Darius Smith could be an option.

Cleveland Browns could look in the direction of Za’Darius Smith as their next pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett, per a report.

With the team expected to let Jadeveon Clowney walk in free agency, Browns eyes are on their next pass rusher. Smith was recently let go by the Green Bay Packers.

Smith was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. The pass rusher didn’t play in 2021, but the prior two seasons he recorded a combined 26 sacks.

If production is what you look for, Smith could be that guy. Smith never hit his best play with the Ravens, perhaps he comes back to the AFC North and it works out with the Browns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The money and years will be the problem here. It will be interesting to see if Cleveland heavily chases Smith.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Browns not sold on Baker Mayfield, taking calls

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (98) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Free Agent Priorities, Potential Fits

By Pete Smith13 hours ago
7F3067AA-9202-4E3F-BA15-19686D0A2993
News

Cleveland Browns connected to Von Miller

By Brandon Little15 hours ago
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

How can Browns be Confident in Deshaun Watson?

By Pete SmithMar 13, 2022
Dec 8, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reacts after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Amari Cooper is a Productive First Step to Improving Browns WR Issues

By Pete SmithMar 12, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Give WR Jarvis Landry Permission to Seek Trade

By Pete SmithMar 12, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team cornerback Danny Johnson (36) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Acquire Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

By Pete SmithMar 12, 2022
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Linked to Deshaun Watson, Bucs Linked to Baker Mayfield

By Pete SmithMar 11, 2022