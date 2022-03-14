Report: Browns have done homework on pass rusher Za’Darius Smith

Cleveland Browns are looking for their next pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett. Za’Darius Smith could be an option.

Cleveland Browns could look in the direction of Za’Darius Smith as their next pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett, per a report.

With the team expected to let Jadeveon Clowney walk in free agency, Browns eyes are on their next pass rusher. Smith was recently let go by the Green Bay Packers.

Smith was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. The pass rusher didn’t play in 2021, but the prior two seasons he recorded a combined 26 sacks.

If production is what you look for, Smith could be that guy. Smith never hit his best play with the Ravens, perhaps he comes back to the AFC North and it works out with the Browns.

The money and years will be the problem here. It will be interesting to see if Cleveland heavily chases Smith.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!