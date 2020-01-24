BrownsMaven
Report: Browns Meeting With Former Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, Fit Is Unknown

BrandonLittle


Ben McAdoo is in the Browns building today, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. It isn’t known what McAdoo would be interviewing for, or if he would even be a fit, but there is viable interest if he made the trip to Berra.

McAdoo has plenty of NFL experience, as many will recognize him from his short stay as the head coach for the New York Giants. Since then in 2017 McAdoo has been out of the NFL, but seems to be working his way back.

Before that, McAdoo served as the Giants offensive coordinator, before that with the Green Bay Packers as a quarterbacks coach. If he is indeed a fit for Cleveland, it would obviously come on the offensive side of the ball. Having also worked for the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and colleges like Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

A 13-15 record as head coach, but could be a fit for Kevin Stefanski and the offensive scheme he is going to instill. McAdoo has worked with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland and could simply be giving tips to Stefanski on the star receiver and how to handle him, but it is more likely he is interested in an assistant position. 

