Report: Browns not sold on Baker Mayfield, taking calls

Cleveland Browns could look to move their former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield…

Cleveland Browns are not sold on the future with their former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, according to a report. Trading Mayfield could be a real option.

Browns have been connected to making a move for Deshaun Watson, but that would make it a must to move Mayfield. The former Heisman winner is going to play on a fifth-year option that is around $19 million dollars in 2022.

One of the team’s that has been connected was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though, with Tom Brady returning, the Buccaneers are out on any quarterback moves for at least another season.

One of the team’s who do not land Watson, could look to grab Mayfield. This would obviously be a risk, but Mayfield has showed he can be successful in the NFL.

The first day of tampering set to show some surprises.

