    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Browns Officially Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr. Today

    The Cleveland Browns will cut wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today, per report.
    Author:


    The Cleveland Browns plan to release Odell Beckham Jr on Friday to allow the inevitable to finally happen. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk the team is working through the money they will have to still pay the wide receiver. Members of the team were willing to accept Beckham Jr. back, but it does not look like it is going to happen.

    Since Beckham Jr. made it on the roster past Tuesday he is at least owed his pay for this week. His agent hopes to get a number worked out so that Beckham is not claimed and becomes an unrestricted free-agent. Then, can sign with any team in the league.

    It was made known the other day that Beckham Jr. likely played his last bit of football in Cleveland. Realistically, there was no point in the Browns to continue to try to make this work when it was clearly not. The team is setting itself up for the future at the position, a unit that will become cheaper next season surely.

    With Beckham off the books the offense will focus on players like David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry and the talented backfield. Rookie playmakers such as Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton could have an increase in usage. Austin Hooper will remain a critical part of the offensive plan for at least the remainder of this season.

    There long has been a thought that Baker Mayfield is better off without Beckham Jr. and the pressure of getting him the ball. That narrative will be seen over the rest of the season and could prove to be right in best case scenario, or wrong if things don’t trend upward. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    Report: Browns Officially Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr. Today

