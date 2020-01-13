Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton, per Adam Schefter.

This comes after the hiring of new head coach Kevin Stefanski. The two have a background together in Minnesota and would seem like an ideal fit. However, it’s yet known if Paton will interview for the open general manager position or not.

The Vikings assistant GM has turned down other would be interviews in the past, most notably the New York Jets opening just last season.

If Paton does interview, it looks like it could be him or Andrew Berry that could see at the next Cleveland Browns GM. Cleveland is interviewing Berry this week, so expect this not to carry out to long.

Paton has been with the Vikings since 2006. With background as head of personnel and talent evaluating, Paton has plenty of experience for the job. Since 2012 Paton has been in his assistant GM role and the Vikings have done rather well in the draft, partly because of Paton’s work.