Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton, per Adam Schefter.

This comes after the hiring of new head coach Kevin Stefanski. The two have a background together in Minnesota and would seem like an ideal fit. However, it’s yet known if Paton will interview for the open general manager position or not.

The Vikings assistant GM has turned down other would be interviews in the past, most notably the New York Jets opening just last season.

If Paton does interview, it looks like it could be him or Andrew Berry that could see at the next Cleveland Browns GM. Cleveland is interviewing Berry this week, so expect this not to carry out to long.

Paton has been with the Vikings since 2006. With background as head of personnel and talent evaluating, Paton has plenty of experience for the job. Since 2012 Paton has been in his assistant GM role and the Vikings have done rather well in the draft, partly because of Paton’s work. 

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Jimmy Haslam Wants to Be More Involved? Good

According to a report from Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository, Cleveland Browns owner wants to be more involved in understanding what the team is doing. For many, that's a frightening thought, understandably, but it could be good news for the team.

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have asked for and received permission to speak wit Andrew Berry about their vacant general manager position. Berry, who was with the Browns from 2016 to 2018, spent this season as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith

A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

Cleveland Browns seen a lot of bad this season, but some good things flashed for them as well.

BrandonLittle

Pondering the Possibility of Josh McDaniels as Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are conducting their final head coaching interview Friday, speaking with Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels offers a number of positives as the potential head coach, but comes with some question marks.

Pete Smith