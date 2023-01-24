One of the better storylines for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 was the breakout play by center Ethan Pocic. After being signed to act as depth behind Nick Harris, Pocic was thrown into the fire due to injury and excelled big time. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns would like to bring Pocic back.

"Pocic played so well, in fact, that he might’ve priced himself out of the Browns’ market. Ranking No. 11 overall among qualifying centers according to Pro Football Focus, Pocic is undoubtedly the best center set to hit the market in March. The Browns will try to prevent it, but he’ll want to take advantage of his chance to hit the jackpot. The Browns got him at the bargain basement price of $1,187,500 this season, and he proved to be one of the best centers in the NFL despite missing four games late in the season with a knee injury.If the Browns can’t keep him, they’ll likely have to replace him because Harris is still a question mark coming off of the major knee injury.”

There is a chance that Pocic is out of the Browns' price range, so the team will have a couple of options. Signing him likely isn't one if it's not a team-friendly deal, Harris may not be ready for the season either. Cleveland may have to find a placeholder until Harris can work his way back, or they find a player in the draft who can be that guy.

Pocic was a luxury to have in 2022, a lot of it probably had to do with the coaching of Bill Callahan as well. Cleveland has the experience of Callahan on their side for whatever direction they must go at the center position.

