Report: Browns Hiring Ben Bloom As Senior Defensive Assistant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly adding Ben Bloom to their coaching staff according to Adam Caplan. Bloom is to serve as the senior defensive assistant for Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator. Most recently, Bloom was operating as the linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, but he's been with the Browns before in 2009 and 2010.

Bloom went to Tufts University, where he earned a history degree and while earning his master's in education, he was a graduate assistant and the defensive line coach from 2005-2007. He then operated as Harvard's defensive line coach before getting hired with the Browns, first as an assistant in team operations in 2009 and then becoming a defensive assistant in 2010 to among other things, do film breakdowns.

Bloom would follow Matt Eberflus from Cleveland to Dallas where he worked as a defensive quality control coach and assisted Eberflus with linebackers. He has operated with the Cowboys coaching the defensive line and has been coaching linebackers since 2013. Bloom also has done some work with situational strategy, matchups and clock management.

It's not entirely clear what Bloom will do for the Browns, because he could range from helping Chris Kiffin with the defensive line, particularly defensive ends as well as helping with linebackers. His experience with higher level strategy may be of particular interest both to Woods and head coach Kevin Stefanski. 

His in depth work with film analysis could help the Browns find matchup advantages. The one point that could be invaluable for the Browns is Bloom's assistance when it comes to clock management. Stefanski hasn't done it and Bloom could provide valuable insight on how and when to use timeouts, which haven't been great under previous administrations.

Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Adarius Taylor as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. In his one season with the Browns, Taylor recorded one tackle.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook - Team Makes Hires of Jason Tarver, Retaining of Stump Mitchell Official, Announce News Conference for Coordinators

The Cleveland Browns announced the official hire of Jason Tarver as linebackers coach and retaining Stump Mitchell as the running backs coach and running game coordinator. They also announced a press conference for their coordinators on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Mike Tomlin Still Refuses to Admit Any Steelers Wrongdoing Over Brawl With Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was given a platform to defend his quarterback, Mason Rudolph, on ESPN's First Take. He stood by his quarterback, but he was still unwilling to accept that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the Steelers.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Diversity

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Release T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris, Eric Kush

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of Adarius Taylor as well as T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush. The moves represent a combination of addressing fits and recouping some salary cap as they prepare for free agency, which is set to open on March 18th.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Alignment

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Tiffin Buck

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert told Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL radio that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. Schobert noted that talks with the previous general manager had broken down.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Interview Highlights Failures By NFL, Makes Significant Allegation

Myles Garrett's interview with Outside the Lines has reopened discussion about the incident between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in his suspension for the rest of the season, but what he's saying about the NFL is both serious and significant.

Pete Smith

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not back off accusations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur. He also pointed out some of the holes in the NFL investigating process.

Pete Smith