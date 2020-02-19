Report: Browns Hiring Ben Bloom As Senior Defensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly adding Ben Bloom to their coaching staff according to Adam Caplan. Bloom is to serve as the senior defensive assistant for Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator. Most recently, Bloom was operating as the linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, but he's been with the Browns before in 2009 and 2010.

Bloom went to Tufts University, where he earned a history degree and while earning his master's in education, he was a graduate assistant and the defensive line coach from 2005-2007. He then operated as Harvard's defensive line coach before getting hired with the Browns, first as an assistant in team operations in 2009 and then becoming a defensive assistant in 2010 to among other things, do film breakdowns.

Bloom would follow Matt Eberflus from Cleveland to Dallas where he worked as a defensive quality control coach and assisted Eberflus with linebackers. He has operated with the Cowboys coaching the defensive line and has been coaching linebackers since 2013. Bloom also has done some work with situational strategy, matchups and clock management.

It's not entirely clear what Bloom will do for the Browns, because he could range from helping Chris Kiffin with the defensive line, particularly defensive ends as well as helping with linebackers. His experience with higher level strategy may be of particular interest both to Woods and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

His in depth work with film analysis could help the Browns find matchup advantages. The one point that could be invaluable for the Browns is Bloom's assistance when it comes to clock management. Stefanski hasn't done it and Bloom could provide valuable insight on how and when to use timeouts, which haven't been great under previous administrations.