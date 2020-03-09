Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

According to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network among others, Cleveland Browns center is one of a handful of nominees for the President of the NFLPA. The other candidates mentioned in Pelissero's report include Russell Okung of the Carolina Panthers, Michael Thomas of the New York Giants and Sam Acho of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eric Winston, who retired after the 2017 season, has been serving as the president. Winston has served for three terms and is not eligible to run for another re-election since he didn't play in either of the past two seasons. The vote for this position takes place on Tuesday according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

This is all going on while the NFLPA is currently voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement. The votes were initially due at Thursday at midnight, but the deadline has been extended until Saturday just before midnight. The votes are cast via DocuSign and the vote requires a majority to pass.

Tretter recently drew notice with his breakdown of the negative implications of the proposed CBA to try to better inform players around the league about what they were voting for so they aren't surprised by any consequences if it passes. Tretter hasn't publicly noted his intention to run for the position, though he seems to have put his name in the hat.

Russell Okung has been the most vocal in his desire to get the job, announcing his candidacy in January. He is interesting as he's been firmly against a schedule with more than 16 games. The vote on the current bargaining agreement may ultimately render that position meaningless if it passes. If not, Okung's position could signal a different approach in negotiations, one that could potentially lead to a work stoppage.

Beyond Tretter's intent to educate fellow players and avail himself to those who have questions, Tretter hasn't taken a stance publicly on whether he supports the proposed CBA. He did point out some questionable parts of it, such as the issues with the Pro Bowl and how it impacts player pay.