Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

Pete Smith

According to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network among others, Cleveland Browns center is one of a handful of nominees for the President of the NFLPA. The other candidates mentioned in Pelissero's report include Russell Okung of the Carolina Panthers, Michael Thomas of the New York Giants and Sam Acho of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eric Winston, who retired after the 2017 season, has been serving as the president. Winston has served for three terms and is not eligible to run for another re-election since he didn't play in either of the past two seasons. The vote for this position takes place on Tuesday according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

This is all going on while the NFLPA is currently voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement. The votes were initially due at Thursday at midnight, but the deadline has been extended until Saturday just before midnight. The votes are cast via DocuSign and the vote requires a majority to pass.

Tretter recently drew notice with his breakdown of the negative implications of the proposed CBA to try to better inform players around the league about what they were voting for so they aren't surprised by any consequences if it passes. Tretter hasn't publicly noted his intention to run for the position, though he seems to have put his name in the hat.

Russell Okung has been the most vocal in his desire to get the job, announcing his candidacy in January. He is interesting as he's been firmly against a schedule with more than 16 games. The vote on the current bargaining agreement may ultimately render that position meaningless if it passes. If not, Okung's position could signal a different approach in negotiations, one that could potentially lead to a work stoppage.

Beyond Tretter's intent to educate fellow players and avail himself to those who have questions, Tretter hasn't taken a stance publicly on whether he supports the proposed CBA. He did point out some questionable parts of it, such as the issues with the Pro Bowl and how it impacts player pay.

As Some Players Voice Opposition to Proposed CBA, Owners Send Veiled Threat

As players determine how they are voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement and some players are publicly voicing their opinions on it, the owners have produced a what's to come in the event it doesn't pass through a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Announce Shaun Huls, Director of High Performance

Monday, the Cleveland Browns formally announced the hiring of Shaun Huls as their director of high performance in an opportunity to be more forward thinking and innovate in their player development.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are somewhat limited in their ability to maneuver to add talent this offseason, so one of their options to fill gaps could be undrafted free agents. These are three linebackers that could be options in that capacity.

Pete Smith

Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Not long after the announcement the Washington Redskins were allowing Trent Williams and his representation could seek a trade, multiple teams have expressed interest, including the New York Jets according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

What's Trent Williams Worth To The Browns?

Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade by the Washington Redskins and naturally, the Cleveland Browns have come up as possible trade partner. What's Williams worth to the Browns?

Pete Smith

Eagles Letting Jason Peters Hit Free Agent Market. Could Browns Be Interested?

The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing free agent to be and future hall of fame left tackle Jason Peters test free agency after 11 seasons with the team. Neither side is eliminating the possibility that they ultimately get a deal done at some point, but teams like the Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to go after Peters if they see fit.

Pete Smith

Browns J.C. Tretter Provides Downsides of Proposed CBA, Notes Pro Bowl Farce

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter tweeted out a list of potential drawbacks in the proposed collective bargaining agreement in order to hopefully better inform the players who will be voting on it.

Pete Smith