Report: Browns Seek Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Bieniemy has connections to Browns general manager John Dorsey, given their time together there. In recent months, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has offered a hearty endorsement on behalf of Bieniemy, who Reid thinks is more than ready to be an NFL head coach.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1212051135500034048

Bieniemy doesn't call the plays for the Chiefs as Reid handles those duties, but Bieniemy is responsible for knowing and teaching the offense, taking a lot of responsibility in practices. Most of his experience is as a running backs coach, which makes sense given that's what he played during his nine year NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was the offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado in 2011 and 2012 before becoming the running backs coach for the Chiefs. He has been the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs the past two seasons, taking over for Matt Nagy, who is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Kareem Hunt in particular might be thrilled to see Bieniemy in Cleveland as he was the NFL's leading rusher with Bieniemy as his coach.

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

A Cursory Glance At the Browns Head Coaching Candidates

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns did not hesitate in getting a list of head coaching candidates to try to interview. Here's a quick look at each, what stands out about them and how they might impact the status of general manager John Dorsey.

Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed eight players to their futures/reserves list. This ensures they will be part of the team's offseason program and be in their camp next year.

Report: Browns to Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur

Pete Smith

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns plan to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur this weekend.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Jarvis Landry Addresses the Browns Coaching Situation

Shawn Stevenson

Jarvis Landry spoke with reporters Monday after the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens. Here is a summary of his thoughts on Kitchens and the 2019 season.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are going to interview Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Saleh would be their first defensive coach they've targeted as well as the first minority candidate.

Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cleveland Browns will interview Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. The other finalist from last year, Stefanski was passed over for Freddie Kitchens.