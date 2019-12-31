Report: Browns Seek Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Bieniemy has connections to Browns general manager John Dorsey, given their time together there. In recent months, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has offered a hearty endorsement on behalf of Bieniemy, who Reid thinks is more than ready to be an NFL head coach.

Bieniemy doesn't call the plays for the Chiefs as Reid handles those duties, but Bieniemy is responsible for knowing and teaching the offense, taking a lot of responsibility in practices. Most of his experience is as a running backs coach, which makes sense given that's what he played during his nine year NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was the offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado in 2011 and 2012 before becoming the running backs coach for the Chiefs. He has been the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs the past two seasons, taking over for Matt Nagy, who is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Kareem Hunt in particular might be thrilled to see Bieniemy in Cleveland as he was the NFL's leading rusher with Bieniemy as his coach.