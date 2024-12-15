REPORT: Browns Star Nick Chubb Injured Against Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns have not caught many breaks this season. Once again, in today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, that remained true.
Nick Chubb was arguably having his most efficient game of the season. He had carried the football nine times for 41 yards and a yards per carry average of 4.6.
Unfortunately, Chubb went down with a foot injury.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns have ruled out Chubb for the rest of today's game due to the injury.
At this point in time, there are no further details about the severity of the injury. This is obviously crushing news for a player who saw his season end last year due to a gruesome knee injury.
The hope is that Cleveland is keeping Chubb out for the rest of the game out of caution. Ideally, he won't be forced to miss any time due to the injury past this week's game.
If he is forced to miss time, the Browns will have an even tougher decision to make. Chubb has struggled to get going again in his return from last year's injury. He is also set to become a free agent during the upcoming offseason.
While it is widely expected that Cleveland will end up re-signing Chubb, another injury, if it happens to be severe, could complicate the matter.
On the season coming into today's game in seven outings, Chubb had carried the football 93 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to just 3.1 yards per carry.
Hopefully, Chubb is able to return without missing additional time and can continue showing signs of improvement like he was in today's game. It's just the latest disappointment in what has been an entire season full of them.