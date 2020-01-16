BrownsMaven
Report: Browns to Interview Patriots Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

Pete Smith

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview New England Patriots scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their open general manager job. Ossenfort is approaching his 19th year in the NFL with 16 of them with the Patriots. He assumed the role of scouting director in 2014.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1217841716222291968

The interview is expected to take place on Friday and is the third person known to be interviewing for this position, including Andrew Berry of the Philadelphia Eagles and George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings. This is Ossenfort's first general manager interview, but only because he was blocked from interviewing for the Houston Texans general manager position a few years ago.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski has joined the search committee that selected him to now pick the team's general manager. That committee includes ownership, Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta and Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper.

The timeline for the general manager search is expected to take no longer than two weeks. DePodesta told Cleveland Browns Daily on Wednesday he does not expect to interview as many candidates for this position as the eight they did for the head coaching position. Ossenfort is the first candidate without a direct connection to anyone in the Browns organization.

New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been issued a warrant by the New Orleans police for simple battery after he was seen slapping the butt of a police officer on video.

Pete Smith

Centennial Hall of Fame Announcements And a Coaching Interviewing With Another Team

The Cleveland Browns didn't make much news, but news occurred around them regarding people who used to be a part of the organization. Two Hall of Fame announcements were made as Mac Speedie was part of the Centennial Class and former owner Art Modell wasn't. Meanwhile, Adam Henry interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys according to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham and LSU May Have a Problem

LSU has announced that student athletes may have in fact received real money after the national championship game where they defeated the Clemson Tigers. Odell Beckham was seen handing out money on live television, which was supposed to be fake, and now the school has a real problem.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Introduces Himself to Cleveland

Tuesday, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns introduced himself with his first press conference, discussing some of what he hopes to bring to the team.

Pete Smith

Beneficiaries On Offense With Kevin Stefanski

New head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense he ran with the Minnesota Vikings offers clues as what to expect with the Cleveland Browns and how the current players could benefit.

Pete Smith

Trotter: Browns Narrowed Down Defensive Coordinator Targets to Two

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was introduced Tuesday and is now looking to put together his coaching staff. According to Jim Trotter, Stefanski has narrowed his choices down to two; Steve Wilks, who was the Browns defensive coordinator last year or Joe Woods from the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

A pair of Cleveland Browns made the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team. No position players made the cut both both of the rookie kickers made the squad.

Pete Smith

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

Reports: Browns to Hire Wade Phillips as Defensive Coordinator, Andrew Berry as General Manager

The Cleveland Browns may have found their defensive coordinator for their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. According to Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Browns could be hiring Wade Phillips to run his defense as well as hiring Andrew Berry to be the team's general manager.

Pete Smith