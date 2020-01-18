BrownsMaven
Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

Pete Smith

While the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in the AFC Championship game, the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders are engaging in a coaching arms race. As a result, the Broncos have hired Pat Shurmur in an attempt to upgrade their offensive coordinator position, resulting in the firing of Rich Scangarello. Scangarello is now going to be interviewed to be the offensive coordinator on Kevin Stefanski's coaching staff with the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Scangarello was able to guide a pretty effective offense with the Broncos, despite playing three different quarterbacks, including rookie Drew Lock, who played well enough to earn a 4-1 record down the stretch. That included the game where the Broncos were able to defeat the Browns with third year quarterback Brandon Allen in his first start.

Similar to the Browns, Scangarello tended to put together an excellent early script and the play calling would deteriorate the further they got from it, but nowhere near as chaotic as was experienced in Cleveland. The other difference is the offense tended to be pretty disciplined.

Scangarello has been schooled in the Shanahan style of offense that would fit what Stefanski intends to run in Cleveland. Or at the very least it will be a starting point. He is being interviewed for the offensive coordinator position, but he could also be in consideration for a position like quarterbacks coach. The favorite for the position is Mike McDaniel of the San Francisco 49ers, but he's obviously busy trying to help his team get to the Super Bowl currently.

Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he will call plays, something he didn't do for the Browns.

Pete Smith

27 Potential Shrine Game Targets For the Browns

The East West Shrine Game gets played on Saturday, the 18th of January and there are a number of prospects the Cleveland Browns might find interesting.

Pete Smith

Forgettable Warrant Isn't the Story With Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns receivers has made headlines for multiple reasons connected to his trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. The warrant for simple battery, stupid, isn't all that important. Beckham handing cash to LSU football players on live television is.

Pete Smith

Next Browns Hire Must Support Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanksi is another Cleveland Browns coach with no head coaching experience. The front office and coaching staff hires must set him up to be successful.

Shawn Stevenson

Andrew Berry to Interview For Browns GM Post Friday

Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing for the Cleveland Browns general manager job on Friday, according to Jake Trotter. It will be one of two as the team will also be interviewing Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots for the same post.

Pete Smith

New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been issued a warrant by the New Orleans police for simple battery after he was seen slapping the butt of a police officer on video.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Patriots Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Ossenfort is the third known candidate to be interviewing for the job.

Pete Smith

Beneficiaries On Offense With Kevin Stefanski

New head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense he ran with the Minnesota Vikings offers clues as what to expect with the Cleveland Browns and how the current players could benefit.

Pete Smith

Centennial Hall of Fame Announcements And a Coaching Interviewing With Another Team

The Cleveland Browns didn't make much news, but news occurred around them regarding people who used to be a part of the organization. Two Hall of Fame announcements were made as Mac Speedie was part of the Centennial Class and former owner Art Modell wasn't. Meanwhile, Adam Henry interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys according to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham and LSU May Have a Problem

LSU has announced that student athletes may have in fact received real money after the national championship game where they defeated the Clemson Tigers. Odell Beckham was seen handing out money on live television, which was supposed to be fake, and now the school has a real problem.

Pete Smith