Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

While the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in the AFC Championship game, the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders are engaging in a coaching arms race. As a result, the Broncos have hired Pat Shurmur in an attempt to upgrade their offensive coordinator position, resulting in the firing of Rich Scangarello. Scangarello is now going to be interviewed to be the offensive coordinator on Kevin Stefanski's coaching staff with the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Scangarello was able to guide a pretty effective offense with the Broncos, despite playing three different quarterbacks, including rookie Drew Lock, who played well enough to earn a 4-1 record down the stretch. That included the game where the Broncos were able to defeat the Browns with third year quarterback Brandon Allen in his first start.

Similar to the Browns, Scangarello tended to put together an excellent early script and the play calling would deteriorate the further they got from it, but nowhere near as chaotic as was experienced in Cleveland. The other difference is the offense tended to be pretty disciplined.

Scangarello has been schooled in the Shanahan style of offense that would fit what Stefanski intends to run in Cleveland. Or at the very least it will be a starting point. He is being interviewed for the offensive coordinator position, but he could also be in consideration for a position like quarterbacks coach. The favorite for the position is Mike McDaniel of the San Francisco 49ers, but he's obviously busy trying to help his team get to the Super Bowl currently.