Report: Browns to Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur

The Cleveland Browns are set to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur this weekend, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike LaFleur is the second assistant from the 49ers the Browns plan to interview. The other being their defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

LaFleur was part of Kyle Shanahan's offensive staff when he was served as the offensive coordinator of the Browns in 2014 as an offensive intern. He went with Shanahan to the Atlanta Falcons and now is with him in San Francisco.

LaFleur is barely in his 30's and isn't likely to be a serious head coaching candidate short of him absolutely blowing them away, but the guise of a head coach interview allows them to do a few things. First, they can poke and prod into various processes of the 49ers and what they do to be a successful operation. Second, LaFleur could be a candidate for a role with the head coach the Browns do choose to hire, perhaps as an offensive coordinator, which would be a promotion for him.

If they were to hire someone like Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, LaFleur could be someone he wants to be part of the staff. They are versed in similar offensive schemes.