Report: Browns to Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are set to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur this weekend, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike LaFleur is the second assistant from the 49ers the Browns plan to interview. The other being their defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1212031057236758534

LaFleur was part of Kyle Shanahan's offensive staff when he was served as the offensive coordinator of the Browns in 2014 as an offensive intern. He went with Shanahan to the Atlanta Falcons and now is with him in San Francisco.

LaFleur is barely in his 30's and isn't likely to be a serious head coaching candidate short of him absolutely blowing them away, but the guise of a head coach interview allows them to do a few things. First, they can poke and prod into various processes of the 49ers and what they do to be a successful operation. Second, LaFleur could be a candidate for a role with the head coach the Browns do choose to hire, perhaps as an offensive coordinator, which would be a promotion for him.

If they were to hire someone like Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, LaFleur could be someone he wants to be part of the staff. They are versed in similar offensive schemes.

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed eight players to their futures/reserves list. This ensures they will be part of the team's offseason program and be in their camp next year.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Jarvis Landry Addresses the Browns Coaching Situation

Shawn Stevenson

Jarvis Landry spoke with reporters Monday after the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens. Here is a summary of his thoughts on Kitchens and the 2019 season.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are going to interview Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Saleh would be their first defensive coach they've targeted as well as the first minority candidate.

Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cleveland Browns will interview Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. The other finalist from last year, Stefanski was passed over for Freddie Kitchens.

Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching position.

Report: Browns Head Coach Hire Could Impact Dorsey's Status

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search, but their front office situation could change, depending on their preferred candidate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the head coach they hire will have input on the status of John Dorsey.