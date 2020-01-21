Report: Cleveland Browns To Meet With George Paton A Second Time For Open GM Job.



According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings assistant General Manager, George Paton again within the next couple days to continue their talks. The Browns have recently been connected to Paton for their open General Manger position.

Cleveland had already interviewed him on Saturday and talks went well according to multiple reports. Paton has stayed firm with the Vikings for awhile now, turning down multiple interviews from other teams in the past, as he gains interest from elsewhere every season. There has been certain consistency in Minnesota and it’s been something that Paton has seemingly not wanted to break.

As we all know, Stefanski has a background working with George Paton and is the likely culprit of why Paton is giving the Browns his time. To even get a second interview with Paton feels like a win for Cleveland at this point, as that’s been hard to come by for one of the better front office members in the league in Paton.

Paton and the Browns will continue talks and to see if this is a fit from coaching staff, current roster all the way up to Jimmy and Dee Haslam. Look for talks to continue and Cleveland to find their General Manager maybe as early as Friday.