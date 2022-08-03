Skip to main content

Report: Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s reps, along with the NFLPA, are working on a response to the appeal by the NFL.

The next step in the Deshaun Watson situation looks to be coming to reality. According to a report, Watson’s side, along with the NFLPA are working on a response to the NFL appealing the six-game suspension.

With the NFL appealing the six-game suspension, it now puts Watson’s 2022 season in the balance. There is a realistic chance he does not touch the field this year if the NFL gets what they want, an indefinite suspension.

In regards to the NFLPA and Watson’s side responding, it will likely be a lawsuit eventually. Such a lawsuit may stretch this situation out for a couple of months. If the cards are played right Watson may play at the beginning of the season, before the eventual punishment is handed down.

There is now a whole new process to go through, and it puts things back at square one. Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision now doesn’t mean a whole lot, it may have been just a starting point from the get-go.

Watson was at practice for Cleveland today during the time the news broke. To this point, Watson has gotten more snaps with the first-string offense than Jacoby Brissett. That may change now.

