Report: If Browns Allow Joe Schobert To Walk, Denver Broncos Could Be Interested

BrandonLittle

It’s no secret anymore that linebacker Joe Schobert and the Cleveland Browns aren’t on the same page. Schobert has yet to be offered a contract by the Browns, the team that drafted him out of Wisconsin in the fourth round back in 2016. Obviously General Manager John Dorset wasn’t at the helm of things then, but it seems like a player that Cleveland would want to keep around.

Latest reports have it that the Denver Broncos could be interested in the tackling machine we call Joe Schobert. “If Cleveland lets Joe Schobert walk, which it looks like they will considering they have not even offered him, Denver would be intrigued”, said Ben Allbright, reported by Pro Football Network.

Since being drafted in the fourth round, Schobert has 377 tackles and counting in four years, including over 100 the last three years counting this season. Getting four interceptions for the Cleveland defense and two forced fumbles as well, Schobert is well worth the money. Number fifty-three has put together a pro bowl caliber year, in which he was named an alternate. Second amongst AFC teams in tackles with 116 and counting so far this season and he has been dependable.

Schobert has missed just three games in four years for the Cleveland Browns. A player that they would be smart to keep around. Him and his wife Megan are expecting and would like to stay in the Cleveland area, but that offer hasn’t came yet for Joe.

Currently making just over two million a season, Schobert would likely look for something in the 13-14 million dollar range and potentially could take something slighter if it’s from the Cleveland Browns.

The Denver Broncos have a 31 year old Von Miller that isn’t getting any younger and could use upgrades at other linebacker positions. Joe Schobert would be just that for the team a mile high. 

