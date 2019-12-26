Report: Jarvis Landry Playing With Fractured Vertebrae, Could See Surgery In The Near Future

Jarvis Landry is a pro bowler this season and has had a pretty solid season, potentially his best as a pro. But, he may not be playing in the Pro Bowl game when it comes time to suit up in Orlando, he could be having surgery.

According to multiple reports, including Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland dot com, Jarvis Landry is playing with a broken vertebrae in his back, that has lingered into hip issues for the pro bowl receiver. Landry’s teammate and friend Odell Beckham Jr could also see surgery this offseason, for the hernia issue he has played with all season.

The hip issue dates back to the OTA’s for Jarvis, but he’s been the definition of toughness since then. Last season on HBO’s Hard Knocks he had a speech about toughness, and he’s showed a good gratitude of it over the course of this season, obviously playing through a great deal of pain.

Even though he’s played injured, Landry needs just over 60 yards to beat his best yardage number in one season, which is 1,157 yards. Number 80 also has five touchdowns on the season, a reliable wideout over the course of this season. Landry stated that him and Beckham pushed each other through this season, giving each other both motivation to stay out there, even though hurt. Both could very well be 1000 yard receivers, if Odell can go for 46 yards against the Bengals at least, in the last game of the season for Cleveland.

Best case scenario for the Cleveland Browns is that both get the offseason procedures they need and come in as healthy as possible once the new league year starts.